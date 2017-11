Khloe Kardashian posted a new picture on Instagram the other day and fans are wondering what is going on wit her face. She looks completely different.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Is it just really good contouring or did she get plastic surgery?

Her nose looks thinner and her lips seem to have a new shape to them.

Khloe Kardashian posts pic of herself on Instagram and she no longer looks anything like Khloe Kardashian. Fans are baffled. (Expect her to say it’s “contouring”.) pic.twitter.com/KSg5kKu3vA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 10, 2017

What do you think? Contouring or plastic surgery?

