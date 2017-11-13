Listen To 94.7 Fresh FM For Your Chance To Win Tickets To ICE!

Tommy, Kelly, and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team were at ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman at the Gaylord National on 11.20.14 Photos by: THe 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team

Listen afternoons to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. for your chance to win a Fresh 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer! – open November 18th through January 1st at the National Harbor.

Gaylord National’s signature holiday attraction—is back with a new theme in 2017! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of ice.

Courtesy of ICE! featuring Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

