Listen To 94.7 Fresh FM For Your Chance To Win Tickets To ICE!

Listen afternoons to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. for your chance to win a Fresh 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer! – open November 18th through January 1st at the National Harbor.

Gaylord National’s signature holiday attraction—is back with a new theme in 2017! Experience favorite scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought to life in this walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of ice.

Courtesy of ICE! featuring Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer