Listen afternoons to Darik Kristofer all week at 5:50 p.m. for the your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the U2 ‘eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018’ – June 17th, 2018 at Capital One Arena.

Tickets to see U2 in D.C. go on sale at 10 a.m. on November 20th but you must pre-register to purchase!

Courtesy of Live Nation