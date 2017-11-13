Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Go to the Metro Cooking DC Show

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home four tickets to the Metro Cooking DC Show, plus passes into the Grand Tasting Pavilion – Sunday, December 10.

The Metro Cooking DC Show is back December 9 and 10 at the Washington Convention Center! Find culinary expertise and fun, and restock your pantry and shop for holiday gifts at our Exhibitor Marketplace.

Courtesy of MetroCooking DC

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES