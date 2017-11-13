Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour Dates

Breaking news, Swifties!

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” stadium tour dates are here! The tour kicks off on May 8, 2018, in Arizona, and the pop star comes to the DMV on July 10, when she performs at FedExField in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Tickets for the North American tour will go on sale to the general public on December 13, 2017. Fans will be able to buy tickets in advance of the public via Taylor Swift Tix, through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28.

Additional tour stops in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will be announced.

General ticketing information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

* May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

* May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

* May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

* May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

* May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

* June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

* June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

* July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

* July 10 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

* July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

* July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

* July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

* July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

* August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

* August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

* August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

* August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

* August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

* August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

* August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

* September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

* September 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

* September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

* September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

* September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

* September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

* October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

