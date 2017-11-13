Win Tickets to ‘The Pajama Game’

By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Pajama Game, The Tommy Show

Listen to The Tommy Show all week at 8:40 a.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “The Pajama Game” on December 2 at Arena Stage.

Win, and you’re also invited to the Post-Show party to hang with Jen and the cast of the show and enjoy food and drink from Arena Stage.

Just in time for the holidays comes The Pajama Game at Arena Stage where things are getting steamy at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory.

Tickets are on sale now through ArenaStage.org. Click here for tickets.

Courtesy of Arena Stage

