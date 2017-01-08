Hop on the Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2017!

It’s time for back to school and we want to celebrate our teachers! Tommy, Kelly, and Jen have stuffed the 94.7 Fresh FM SUV with Georgetown Cupcakes and swag from PENFED Credit Union and Responsibility.org and we need you to tell us where to bring them!

Tell us which school deserves a personal delivery from The Tommy Show. Register below, now through Aug 20.

*Schools must be within the Washington, DC, Nielsen Metro area and within 50 miles of the 94.7 Fresh FM Studios.

Check out our recap of the 2016 Teacher Tour here, and see photos below:

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

photo-sep-05-9-44-47-am Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 Tommy, Kelly & Jen of the Tommy Morning Show hit the road, visiting schools throughout the DMV and delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to hard working teachers. Presented by Pen Fed Credit Union and Georgetown Cupcakes.

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

The Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2016 The Tommy Morning Show travels across the DMV for their 2016 Teacher Tour, delivering Georgetown Cupcakes to teachers working hard and preparing for the new school year (Photos by 94.7 Fresh FM - August 2016)

Courtesy of Georgetown Cupcake, Responsibility.org and PENFED Credit Union – Great Rates for Everyone, visit Penfed.org!