The Tommy Show Live @ DC Lottery LIVE – 5/12/17 The Tommy Show Live - 5/12/17 It's another bright morning at DC Lottery Live with The Tommy Show! Guests include Wolfie from Wolf Trap, our friends from Maryland Parks and Planning, and a special appearance by The Rock and Zac Efron from the new 'Baywatch' movie. (Photos by Eric Ray / Marciss Gilbert / 5-12-17).