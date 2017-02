MUNA on Cats, Tour Mishaps & Bean Dip PoetryThe ladies of MUNA chat about cats vs. dogs, their biggest on-stage embarrassments and the slam poetry they write about seven-layer dip for Fresh TV.

We The Kings Answer 5 QuestionsWe The Kings sit down with Darik Kristofer to share their favorite fast food, their worst cases of sleep deprivation, and more.

LP on Bar FightsLP talks about the time she got into a bar fight, on a train no less, with Darik Kristofer for Fresh TV.

LP on Whistling, Bar Fights & ExesLP, a singer/songwriter from Brooklyn, talks to Darik Kristofer about

Judah and the Lion Gets RealJudah and the Lion answers five questions from 94.7 Fresh FM's Darik Kristofer, from their worst lies to first arrests.

Adam Levine on The Tommy ShowAdam Levine called in to The Tommy Show to talk about working with Kendrick Lamar on "Don't Wanna Know," his new R&B-influenced music with Maroon 5, and more.