Grace VanderWaal Is Growing up Fast

Grace VanderWaal Is Growing up FastGrace VanderWaal​, who won the 11th season of "America's Got Talent​" at age 12, joined Darik in the CBS DC Green Room to talk about her early success, hitting the road with her dog Frankenstein and more.

Jack Antonoff on Bleachers, Making Music with Lorde & MoreJack Antonoff of the band Fun. and solo project Bleachers joins Tommy, Kelly and Jen in the CBS DC Green Room to dish about his new album, writing music with Lorde and Taylor Swift in his apartment, his preferred junk food and more.

Phillip Phillips on New Music & Learning PatiencePhillip Phillips joins Darik Kristofer at 94.7 Fresh FM to reveal the influences on his upcoming album and perform an intimate acoustic set at DC Lottery Live.

Liam Payne on DogsLiam Payne talks about the downfalls of having a Great Dane.

Liam Payne on Parent SupportThe singer says other parents always want to tell him horror stories instead of celebrating parenting victories.

Liam Payne on Dad BodThe singer and new dad talks about the threat of getting Dad Bod.