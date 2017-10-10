Halsey on Bruins, Exes & More

Halsey on Bruins, Exes & MoreHalsey​ chats with 94.7 Fresh FM's Tommy McFly​ about cheering on her favorite sports team (the Boston Bruns), writing songs about ex-girlfriends and -boyfriends and fumbling lyrics.

Ed Sheeran on Ditching His Phone, 'Game of Thrones' & Taylor Swift (Watch)Ed Sheeran sits down with 94.7 Fresh FM's The Tommy Show backstage at Capital One Arena to talk about his favorite "Game of Thrones" character, jamming with Dave Chappelle, Taylor Swift's new video, and more.

Ed Sheeran Explains Jam Sesh with Dave ChappelleEd Sheeran tells The Tommy Show how he ended up in a jam session with comedian Dave Chappelle at Eighteenth Street Lounge in D.C. late Tuesday night.

Sting Donates Iconic Guitar to the SmithsonianSting and composer J. Ralph join 94.7 Fresh FM's Jen Richer after their donation ceremony at the National Museum of American History. The two, who collaborated on the Oscar-nominated song "The Empty Chair," were honored by the Smithsonian for their contributions to American music.

The Script on Boyz II Men, Staying Humble & Their 'Extrovert' AlbumThe Script performed songs old and new and answered questions from the audience at 94.7 Fresh FM's Tommy Show Live on Friday, September 8.

The Script Wrote a Britney Spears Song When They Were 'Hungover to Bits'Danny of Irish rock group The Script tells the story of the time the band wrote a song for Britney Spears when they were "hungover to bits" in Thailand on Friday, September 8, at The Tommy Show Live.