Register below- now through June 11- for your chance to win a pair of VIP 4-day passes to the 2017 Firefly Music Festival!

Featuring music from O.A.R., Twenty One Pilots, The Weeknd, Daya, and many more, the Firefly Music Festival will take place June 15-18 in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware.

